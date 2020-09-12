26-year-old Randy Private Secondary School Teacher Arrested For Repeatedly Raping 15-Year Old Student

Listen to article

A private secondary school teacher in Ogun State, Mathew Adebayo, been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for forcefully having unlawful carnal knowledge of a 15-year-old student of the school (name withheld).

The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement on Friday.

Oyeyemi said the teacher was arrested following a report by the proprietress of the school who reported at Sango Police Station that she was informed by one of her SS3 students that the suspect has been raping her repeatedly since the resumption of the school in preparation for the West African Examination Council examination.

She stated further that the said teacher intimidated the victim by telling her that she will not pass the WAEC exams if she didn’t allow him having sex with her, consequent upon which he has been calling her out of the dormitory in the night and taking her to a classroom where he used to have carnal knowledge of her.

When the victim could no longer bear the sexual assault of the randy teacher, she decided to inform the proprietress.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Sango Division, Godwin Idehai, detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was promptly arrested.

He has since then made a confessional statement admitting the commission of the crime.

The victim has been taken to hospital for medical attention.

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward A. Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

