Dr. Obadiah Mailafia Invited Again By The Department Of State Services (dss)

Listen to article

The Department of State Services, DSS has again, invited the former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia.

Mailafia, who disclosed his invitation on Friday said “I have been invited to their (DSS) office in Jos. I was asked to appear at 11 am on Monday”

Recall that Mailafia had in an interview by Nigeria Info 99.3FM, claimed that a repentant terrorist told him that a current northern governor was a Boko Haram commander.

He also alleged that during the lockdown, weapons were distributed to several parts of the country, adding that terrorists had infiltrated Lagos.