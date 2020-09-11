AHRC observes the 19th Anniversary of September 11 terrorist attack:

Listen to article

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the nation in observing the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attack.

It is important to keep in mind the lessons of the attack. The aim of the 9/11 heinous terrorist attack was not only to harm the immediate victims but to divide Americans as well and spread the false message of a war between religions and a war between civilizations. It is a false narrative. The attack was committed by people who believed in violence callously directed at civilians as a means to achieve political goals dressed up in religious rhetoric. No one should, by design default, advance the terrorists' agenda by adopting their narrative of a war of religions or a war of civilizations.

The US Congress declared September 11 Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance, commonly known as Patriot Day. Patriot day serves as a constant reminder that terrorism, extremism, and violence are our common enemy. Patriot Day and Patriot Week are wonderful opportunities for honoring the country by engaging in activities that increase civic knowledge or provide services to fellow Americans.

On this day and every day, we stand against the voices of intolerance, acts of hate, violence and terrorism, locally and internationally. We should condemn the voices of hate and division. AHRC notes that the threat of terrorism, extremism, hatred and violence continues to exist nationally and in the rest of the world. The US can remain vigilant while respecting civil rights and human rights and acting in a manner consistent with the country's democratic values.

"No one can forget the 9-11 horrific crime against humanity. The terror attacks of 9/11 shock the country and the repercussions were felt around the world," said Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "We believe that the best antidote to hate and terrorism is to promote locally, nationally and internationally a human transnational culture grounded in respect for the human rights of everyone," added Hamad.