Ex-convict remanded for attacking police officer

An Osun State Magistrate court sitting in Osogbo has remanded an ex-convict, Idowu Wahab and his brother Opeyemi Popoola for assault and stealing.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Olayiwola Razaq told the court that they committed the offence on 8th and 9th of September, 2020 at Oja Oba Police Station.

Inspection Olayiwola Razaq said Idowu attacked ASP Adeleke Adewale while performing his lawful duty.

The prosecutor also told the court that the second accused person, Opeyemi Popoola stole four singlets valued N 1,200 property of Francis Ezekwere while the two threatened to eliminate him.

The prosecutor stated that the offence committed the accused persons was contrary to and punishable under Section 516, 356(5), 390(9), 86(1) and 451 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol.II Laws of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the offence leveled against them.

The Defence Counsel, Kehinde Adepoju applied for his client's bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Ishola Omisade remanded the the accused persons in Ilesa correctional center till 16th of September, 2020.