Police Probes Gtbank, Md, Staff For Alleged $667,000 Fraud

Segun Agbaje, CEO, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank)

The Police Special Fraud Unit (PSFU), is currently investigating Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank) and its managing director, Mr. Segun Agbaje, over alleged $667,000 fraudulent transactions involving the bank.

Consequently, BusinessLive gathered that the police has dragged the lender and two others before a federal high court in Lagos, in a suit marked FHC/L/CS/586/2020.

Others joined with GTBank in the suit presided over by Justice Ayokunle Faji, are: Albert Austine Ugochukwu and a limited liability company, Tasmara Integrated Services Limited.

The bank and others were brought before the court pursuant to section 6(6)(b), (2)(k) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended); Executive Order 6, 2018, Section 4 of Police Act, 2004, section 13(1) Federal High Court Act, 2004. And also, Section 13 (1) of money laundering and prohibition Act 2011(as amended in 2012), Order 26(6-10), 28(1)(1-3),(2)(1-6) 30(A) of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure Rule) 2019: Section 16(1)(A)(B) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other fraud related offences Act, 2006 and under the inherent jurisdiction of the court.

In moving the motion exparte affidavit in support and written address, PSFU’s Head Legal, Mr. Emmanuel Jackson, a chief superintendent of police (CSP) leading J. I. Enang, asked the court for an order restraining GTBank from posting any debit or allowing the bank to make any drawings or permitting any drawing on 35 accounts which were used to perpetrate the alleged fraud by some customers, pending conclusion of investigation on the accounts by the police.

The police, BusinessLive gathered also asked the court to direct GTBank to order the account officers of the said 35 accounts being investigated to come for interviews with the commissioner of police in-charge of PSFU and to also furnish the unit with the certified true copy (CTC) of some documents on the said 35 accounts.

These documents include: statements of account from January 1, 2018 till date; names and addresses of signatories to the accounts; photocopies on the mandate cards; Bank Verification Number linked to the accounts and certificate of computer printout in compliance with Section 84 of the Evidence Act.

CSP Jackson said the documents sought for is necessary, as it will allow the police to carry on with investigation of certain monies totaling $667,000, fraudulently obtained by false pretence by the bank’s customers.

He also told the court that the order sought for will also prevent the bank from lifting any restrictions placed or will be placed on the said 35 accounts.

The account numbers which PSFU sought the order against GTBank are: 205/153068; 228 /678179; 402/649701; 220 /876518; 224/980764; 220 /877573; 220/877598; 220 /885941: 209/822101; 209 /823832; 246/296004; 246 /297322; 265/231545 : 265/231511 .

Others are; 265/229254; 246 /340436; 265/231542; 265 /231625; 220/885852 , 209/839097; 214 /8682312; 220/886856; 220 /886871; 220/886875; 246 /340330; 246/344649; 251 /292171; 251/292201; 265 /231490; 220/886879; 220 /886839; 220/886802; 251 /292261; 265/231474 and 220/886811 .

PSFU in an affidavit attached with the motion ex-parte and deposed by one of its investigators, Shaibu Friday, said that he was directed by the commissioner of police to investigate a case of obtaining the sum of $667,000 and money laundering based on a petition dated March 26, 2020.

Friday said that the petition was written by one Segun Fadahunsi, general manager, and Lanre Kasim, senior manager, both of GTBank headquarters, Lagos, against one Albert Austin Ugochukwu, former staff of the bank, for obtaining the sum of $667, 000, using a company known as Tasmara Integrated Services Limited to open about 35 different accounts number which were used by him to launder money.

The PSFU stated that the funds they are investigating are proceeds of fraud and stand the risk of being dissipated by the suspect unless the court restrains GTBank from posting debit or allowing withdrawals from the said accounts under investigation pending the conclusion of police investigation, adding that, it will be in the interest of justice to grant this application.

The case is still ongoing.

Oyinade Adegite, Head, Corporate Communication of the bank did not respond to enquiries as at press time.

Credit: Business Live