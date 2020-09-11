Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Intercepts 2,886 ATM Cards At Lagos Airport. From A Dubai Bound Passenger

Listen to article

The Murtala Muhammadu International Airport (MMIA) command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Thursday handed over suspect with 2,886 Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The Deputy Controller of MMIA Command, Abdulmumin Bako, in a media briefing added that four subscriber identification module (SIM) cards were also found with the suspect.

According to him, the suspect, lshaq Abubakar Abubakar with Passport Number A08333717 from Kano State was intercepted when he was travelling to Dubai via Emirates evacuation flight.

“At about 1145 hours on Aug. 22, at the departure hall gate ’B’ of the MMIA, Abubakar with Passport Number A08333717 from Kano State travelling to Dubai via Emirates flight was intercepted with 2,863 ATM cards and 4 SIM cards by our officers on duty. The ATM cards and SIM cards were carefully concealed in an noodles carton by the suspect.

“The suspect claimed that one Musliu was assigned to him to facilitate his movement through the checks at the airport by one Suleiman but due to the diligence of our Officers who insisted on conducting physical examination, revealed the concealment,” he said.

He added that the suspect and the items would be handed over to the EFCC for further investigation as directed by the Comptroller-General of Customs.

Bako pointed out that the suspect claimed that he was due for evacuation and had bought an evacuation flight ticket for his use.

The Customs Legal Adviser, Smart Akande noted that handing over the suspect to EFCC showcased agency collaboration as Customs does not have the jurisdiction to prosecute but to arrest.