Police arraign 35-years-old man in court for stealing

A 35-years old man, Uche Chukwuma has been arraigned before a magistrate court in Osogbo for stealing the sum of Six million and five hundred thousand naira.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun told the court that the accused person committed the offence between December, 2018 and 26th of August, 2020 in Osogbo.

He told the court that the offence committed by the accused person was contrary to and punishable under Section 419, 390(9), 86 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol.II Laws of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to offence leveled against him and his Counsel, Adeyemi Adedeji applied for his client bail.

The Magistrate, Ishola Omisade granted bail to the accused person in the sum of N5,000,000 with 2 sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till 16th of November, 2020.