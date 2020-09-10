United Airlines Set to Begin Direct Flights From Washington, DC to Lagos

Listen to article

United Airlines is set to commence non-stop round-trip flights to Lagos, Nigeria (LOS) three times per week in March, 2021.

Passengers on this new route will travel nonstop aboard the 787-8 Dreamliner. Lagos airport is the largest gateway to west Africa.

United operated service between Houston and Lagos for many years but with the oil market depressed, Washington appeared a more lucrative opportunity.

United will compete with Delta on the route, which offers service from New York JFK utilizing a 767-300. The U.S Carrier will also add a quintuplet of new international routes including service to Ghana, two destinations in India, and a second destination in South Africa.

