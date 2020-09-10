‘killing Of Christians’ Muslim Rights Concern (muric) Attacks President Trump For Questioning Buhari

Listen to article

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has attacked President Donald Trump of the United States for questioning President Muhammadu Buhari over the alleged killing of Christians in Nigeria.

The group also accused the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, of selling the country to the US.

MURIC further warned Trump against bullying the Nigerian President for whatever reasons.

President Buhari had on Tuesday, during the Ministers’ retreat, said that Trump asked him during his visit to the US in 2018 why he was killing Christians.

MURIC, in a statement signed by its Director, Prof Ishaq Akintola on Wednesday, said it take serious objection to President Donald Trump’s diction.

According to MURIC, Trump’s question was based on false and misleading reports which CAN has allegedly been sending to the outside world.

MURIC said it expected the US leader to know better because the killings are not being done by the Nigerian security agencies.

“Again, it is not Christians alone that are being killed. Muslims are also victims. This is the same false information that was spread about Boko Haram,” MURIC said.

The Islamic rights group said CAN was able to tell people that the terrorists were only killing Christians and bombing churches.

MURIC noted that Boko Haram as a terrorist group, is killing emirs, Imams, Islamic scholars and ordinary Muslims too and also destroying Islamic worship centres.