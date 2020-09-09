EFCC Arrests Brothers, Three Others For Alleged Internet Fraud In Ibadan (Photos)

Listen to article

Operatives of the the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, have arrested two pairs of brothers: Ayoola Timilehin, Olusola Timilehin, and Oladayo Fayemi, Tolulope Fayemi and three others suspected to be internet fraudsters.

They were arrested at their hide out on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at Alaka, Elebu area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

A statement by EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale, said all are between 20 and 30 years age range.

“The suspects were arrested based on intelligence linking them with opulence without any identifiable means of livelihood.”

Items recovered include four cars, laptops, exotic phones and a stamp bearing the identity of the bursary section of Queensland University’s School of Medicine, Australia.