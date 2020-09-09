EFCC Arraigns Banker, Two Others In Sokoto.

Listen to article

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Sokoto Zonal Office, has arraigned a banker, Ezeagbor Chijioke and two others: Anthony Chidiebere Nneji and Ibenegbu Chukwudi Francis before Justice Muhammad Muhammad of the Sokoto State High Court on four -count charges bordering on conspiracy, forgery and obtaining money by false pretences to the tune of N1,000,000.00 (One Million Naira only).

Trouble for the trio started, when the Commission received intelligence against them for alleged conspiracy to defraud one Olajide Adeshina Muhammad Misbahudeen, to the tune of N1,000,000.00 (One Million Naira only) under the guise of investing same in Central Bank of Nigeria Treasury Bills, which they allegedly forged and issued him a fake Certificate.

Count one read : "That you Ezeagbor Chijioke while being the Direct Sales Agent of First City Monument Bank Plc, Anthony Chidiebere Nneji and Ibenegbu Chukwudi Francis of the C.S Paper works business center, on or about the 20th day of February, 2020 at Sokoto, within the Jurisdiction of this honourable court, with intent to defraud falsely obtained the total sum of N1,000,000.00 (One Million Naira) from one Olajide Adeshina Muhammad Misbahudeen under the guise of investing the money in Central Bank of Nigeria Treasury Bills which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1)(a) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act."

They pleaded not guilty to the charges when they were read to them.

In view of their pleas, prosecution counsel, S. H Sa'ad asked for a date for commencement of trial and for the defendants to be remanded in the custody of Correctional Services, Sokoto.

Responding, counsel to the first defendant, Y. Y Gwazawa prayed for a short time to file the bail application of his client. Counsels for the 2nd and 3rd defendants made same prayers.

Justice Muhammad adjourned the case to September 24, 2020 for trial and ordered that the defendants be remanded in a Correctional Center pending the hearing and determination of their bail.