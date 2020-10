Listen to article

Operatives of the Uyo zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), have arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters at different locations in Imo state.

The all-male suspects, whose ages range between 20 and 41, were nabbed recently at “Sight and Services” within “World Bank”, in Ugwuma Town and “Road Safety” by Toronto road, Egbu, Owerri, Imo state.