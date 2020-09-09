I Will Testify If Salami Panel Invites Me - Abubakar Malami

Listen to article

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Wednesday said he would “gladly” testify before the presidential panel investigating the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, if he is invited.

Malami said this during an interview on Arise TV on Wednesday.

The retired Justice Ayo Salami Panel has been sitting now for several weeks with Nigerians calling for the appearance of Malami before it for a possible face-to-face confrontation with Magu.

Malami said on Arise TV: “If indeed the Ayo Salami panel invites Abubakar Malami as a person or the AGF in the person of Abubakar Malami for any testimony, for any clarification, for examination or cross-examination for that matter, Abubakar Malami will wholeheartedly, gladly within the spirit and context of the rule of law be there to testify, be there to be cross-examined, be there to be examined within the context of the rule of law.

“Our position as a government is to be submissive to the rule of law and the rule of law component of it requires that when we are called upon to clarify issues, when we are called upon to be examined, when we are called upon to be cross-examined, Abubakar Malami will be there and will gladly cooperate with the inquiry institution and that indeed was an attribute of the government that translated to the victory we are seeing today arising from P&ID.”