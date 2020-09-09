Police arraign three men for unlawful possession of charm

Listen to article

The Osun State Police Command today arraigned three men, Samson Lucas, aged 25, Ayo Olamide, aged 25 and Olalekan Omoniyi aged 22 for unlawful possession of criminal charm, wraps of weed suspected to be Indian hemp, attempted robbery and going armed in public without lawful permission.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun told the court that the accused persons committed the offence on 3rd of September, 2020 at about 1:00am at Orile-Owu, Gbongan.

Inspector Elisha alleged that the accused persons unlawfully had criminal charms in their possession without reasonable explanation.

He told the court that the accused persons were unlawfully goes armed in public without lawful permission in such a manner to cause terror to innocent citizens of Orile-Owu.

He further informed the court that the accused persons did had in their possession a wrap of weeds suspected to be Cannabis sativa.

He added that the accused persons attempted to commit armed robbery.

The prosecutor stated that the offence committed by the accused persons was contrary to and punishable under Section 516, 213(b), 80, 430(1) and 509 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol. II Laws of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

The trio pleaded not guilty to the offence leveled against them. The defendants stated that they prefer Cannabis to cigarette because cigarette is injurious to their health.

The Defence Counsel, Tunbosun Oladipupo applied for the bail of the accused persons in the most liberal terms.

In his ruling, Ishola Omisade granted bail of the accused persons in the sum of N 300,000 with 1 surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case till 8th of October, 2020 for mention in Gbongan Magistrate court.