Price waterhouse Coopers( PwC) Loses Nigerian Senior Partner

A Deputy Senior Partner at Price Waterhouse Coopers, Tola Ogundipe, is dead.

The company confirmed the development in a statement on Tuesday. Ogundipe was said to have gone on a solo boat riding on Saturday but went missing.

On Sunday, the boat was recovered by the police, while his corpse was discovered on Monday.

PwC said in the statement signed by the Country Senior Partner, Uyi Akpata, on Tuesday: “Tola was the PwC Africa Tax Leader and Deputy Country Senior Partner for PwC Nigeria. He also previously served as the Assurance Leader for PwC Africa among his other leadership roles within PwC.

“Tola was a thoroughbred professional, very astute leader and a consummate gentleman. The accounting profession in Nigeria has been left bereft of the great talent he brought to its advancement including his role as a member of Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria.

“Tola was a great family man and his loss will be deeply felt by those that mattered most to him. We will keep his family in our hearts and prayers.

“Funeral arrangements will be agreed with his family and announced in due course.”