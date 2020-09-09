Full Text Of President Muhammadu Buhari's Closing Address At The First Year Ministerial Performance Review Retreat In Abuja

Listen to article

The closing address of President Muhammadu Buhari at the first year ministerial performance review retreat in Abuja

The last two days have provided an opportunity for us to undertake an objective assessment of our stewardship of the contract we have signed with the Nigerian people since the inception of our second tenure as a government.

From the report on the Scorecard and engagement with participants at this retreat, it is encouraging to note that progress has been made on all fronts, in spite of the multiple challenges that have arisen since our coming to office.