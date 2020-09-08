Ahrc Observes International Literacy Day- September 8, 2020:

Listen to article

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) joins the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and communities across the globe in honoring International Literacy Day. This year marks its 54th Anniversary.

International Literacy Day, celebrated on September 8, began five decades ago to provide a platform for the United Nations, governments and civil society to join together to increase literacy rates worldwide. International Literacy Day also serves as a day to recognize the continuing challenges communities face in increasing their literacy rate. Despite progress made, literacy challenges persist with at least 773 million adults worldwide lacking basic literacy skills.

Literacy continues to be a challenge facing the world, especially in undeveloped and poor countries. The Covid-19 pandemic, civil war, and other conflicts have aggravated literacy challenges.

"There is no excuse to the persistence of illiteracy around the world when humanity is the wealthiest it has ever been and we live in the age of the Internet and space travel," stated Imad Hamad, AHRC Executive Director. "Illiteracy robs humankind of so much potential," concluded Hamad.

To learn more about International Literacy Day, please visit www.unesco.org