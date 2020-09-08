Kano Group Raises Alarm Over Plot To Blackmail Inuwa Waya Ahead 2023 Gov Election

Listen to article

A youth group in Kano State has alleged plots to defame the Managing Director of NNPC Shipping, Inuwa Waya, by persons nursing ambition in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The group known as the Kano Youth Support Group said there have been deliberate and coordinated attempts to assassinate Waya’s character by some Kano politicians who perceive him as a threat to their governorship ambition.

The group said although Waya was yet to indicate interest in the governorship seat, his attackers had deemed him as the most suitable candidate to succeed Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, hence the coordinated attacks.

The KYSG spoke in a statement by its chairman, Mr. Balarebe Yakub Jeje, which was made available to THE WHISTLER on Saturday.

Jeje said Waya’s denigrators were intimidated by his rising popularity and personal goodwill among locals and elites in Kano and had resorted to social media attacks to, “intimidate, harass and totally browbeat the NNPC chieftain out of contention or reckoning as the race to 2023 draws closer.”

He said, “They know that Waya is a good material, they know that he has what it takes to perform based on verifiable track record in public service but they don’t want him to come close to making such contemplation to run.’’

The KYSG chairman cautioned those behind the alleged attacks to desist forthwith, noting that participation in politics was a constitutionally guaranteed right of career or non-career politicians.

“People must understand that the laws of defamation and character assassination put a heavy legal burden on individuals making frivolous and false accusations. The cardinal principle of law is that he who alleges must prove. Punitive and exemplary damages are remedies in court in cases of defamation,’’ the KYSG chairman stated.

An indigene of Yakasai village in Kano Municipal Local Government Area of Kano State, Waya holds an LLB from the Ahmadu Bello University, an LLM (Petroleum Law, Policy and Economics) from the University of Dundee and a Post Graduate Diploma (Management of the International Energy Industry) from the College of Petroleum Studies, Oxford, England.

He began his public service exploits at home, working as a Legal Officer in the Kano State Ministry of Justice before joining NNPC in August 1991 as a Legal Officer, after which he worked in different capacities in the corporation and rose through the ranks by dint of hardworking. Such capacities include: Legal Officer;Law Research Unit of the Legal Department, Legal Officer: Litigation and Property Law Department, Senior Legal Officer: Corporate Law Department, Technical Assistant to the Group General Manager; Legal Division, Company Secretary/Legal Adviser; HYSON Nigeria Limited (NNPC/VITOL Joint Venture Company), Acting Executive Director; Services (HYSON), Vice President (Services); CALSON Bermuda Limited, Non-Executive Director (HYSON) – NNPC Representative in the Board of Directors of HYSON/CALSON, Technical Assistant to the Group Managing Director NNPC (He served as Technical Assistant to three Group Managing Directors of NNPC), General Manager; Tenders, Contracts Administration & Petroleum Upstream Department (TCAPUD), Acting Secretary to the Corporation/Legal Adviser and Managing Director; HYSON Nigeria Limited and President CALSON Bermuda Limited.

His major areas of experience at the NNPC are: The LPG Butanazation Project, Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) Agreement of domestic refineries, Atlas Cove Optimization Project, West African Gas Pipeline Project, Agreement for the construction of NNPC Head Office and Housing Complex in Abuja, NNPC Assets Valuation Committee and NNPC Corporate Assets Boarding and Disposal Works.

While serving as Managing Director of Duke Oil Nigeria Limited (NNPC Trading Limited), Waya superintended over the transformation of the operations of NNPC products and crude oil trading Company- he ensured that these activities were done simultaneously with the consolidation of NNPC Joint Venture trading companies into one single formidable trading company doing business under the name of Duke Oil Incorporated

In order to capture the emerging market in Asia and Middle East and in line with mandate given to it by NNPC, Duke Oil under his watch opened an office in Dubai – United Arab Emirate (UAE).

Records obtained from the published 2018 Audited Financial Statements of NNPC subsidiaries indicated that he Company is up to date in terms of payments of taxes. The turnover has considerably increased over the years and Dividends are paid to the shareholders (NNPC), as and when due. There are strong indications of better results in the yet-to-be published 2019 AFS of the company.

Currently, Waya is coordinating the NNPC Shipping optimization programme, that will give birth to new NNPC Shipping entity in accordance with the International Best practice.

He has a number of other concurrent assignments, such as holding directorship in the following entities; NNPC Retail Limited, Nigerian Pipeline Security Company, NIDAS Shipping Entities, NIKORMA Gas Transport Company, amongst others.

An Energy Industry expert had described him as, “a genius in his own right. A reformer if you like, especially, when you looked at his remarkable achievements in the Oil and Gas industry. He is a rare breed, we have very few of them and we are delighted to have him in our midst”.