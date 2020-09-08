Apprehension over Education Minister's health

Listen to article

There was anxiety on Monday night about the health of Education Minister, Malam Adamu Adamu, as unconfirmed reports said he has been flown abroad for medical attention.

When contacted on the phone, the Director of Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong, said he was driving and asked that our correspondent should call back in 30 minutes.

Adamu, who inaugurated the Special Visitation Panel to the University of Lagos, UNILAG about two weeks ago has not been too visible in the public recently. (Vanguard)