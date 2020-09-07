EFCC Arrests Three Suspected Internet Fraudsters in Abuja

Listen to article

The Abuja zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), has arrested three suspected internet fraudsters in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), for their alleged involvement in romance scam, identity theft and other internet-related fraud.

The suspects, Ajayiton Harry (27), Okoro Daniel (28) and Oziegbe Precious Ehijele (27) were arrested in their hideout in Flat G2, Plot 334, Dawaki, behind News Engineering, Abuja, following intelligence volunteered by concerned citizens in the area.

Items recovered from the suspects include, two Lexus R350 SUV, three laptops and expensive phones. They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.