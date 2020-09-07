Water Resources Bill Will Cause Civil War-: Huriwa:

Listen to article

A Statement By The Pro-Democracy and Leading Civil Rights Advocacy Group; Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) Strongly Condemning The Current National Assembly For Their Penchant In Introducing obnoxious, draconian and imperialistic Anti-People’s Legislations, With Emphasis on The Reintroduction of The Bill On Natural Resources Aimed At Stripping Southern Littoral States of Their Control of Water Resources.

PREAMBLE:

Evidently, the legislative and regulatory agenda of the present NASS as illustrated in several of their proposed legislations appear to be aimed at attacking freedom of speech, civil space and to abrogate property and economic rights.

It has been strange in the past months or so to see how the National Assembly has taken a vague view of the State Social order as founded on the ideals of Freedom, Equality and Justice provided for in Section 17 (1) of the Constitution

It is so repugnant that our lawmakers, well paid for by tax-payers’ money to make laws for the peace, order and good governance of the Federation, are using their legislative powers to limit critical voices and shrink the democratic space.

First, in an attempt to circumvent the rights to freedom of expression, which is a constitutional and fundamental right inviolable under the 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), The Protection from Internet Falsehood and Manipulation Bill 2019, otherwise known as the Social Media Bill was introduced in November last year by Muhammed Musa; a Senator representing Niger East, to regulate the social media and curb fake news on the internet, which has continued to attract criticism from Nigerians and civil society groups.

Critics had argued that the bill, which was designed to clamp down on freedom of speech, could criminalise news, having a provision that empowers the Nigerian government to unilaterally order the shutdown of the internet.

Again, the attempt by the current 9th House of Representatives to revisit the controversial bill to regulate Non-Governmental Organisations, which died at the committee level during the 8th National Assembly after the public hearing, was another measure to tighten the democratic space, and muster further deteriorating condition of the rule of law in the country.

More so, in a direct affront on constitutional democracy, aimed at attacking freedom of speech, civil space and abrogate property and economic rights, what the NASS failed to achieve through the NGO Bill was smuggled into the amendment to the CAMA 2020, which repealed the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 1990, despite its rejection at the public hearing.

A more recent obnoxious, draconic and imperialistic Anti-People’s Legislations by the current NASS, is the reintroduction of the bill on natural resources aimed at stripping Southern Littoral states of their control of water resources in their areas in order to create opportunities for Fulani herdsmen to gain access and control of these resources, which forms the fulcrum of the statement.

THE ISSUE:

The proposed law titled, ‘A Bill for An Act to Establish a Regulatory Framework for the Water Resources Sector in Nigeria provides for the equitable and sustainable redevelopment, management, use and conservation of Nigeria’s surface water and groundwater resources and for related matter.’

We recall that the Executive had in 2017 presented the controversial bill to both chambers of the National Assembly seeking to transfer the control of water resources from the states to the Federal Government. If passed, it will concentrate the control of water resources around rivers Niger and Benue as well as other water ways which cut across 20 states in the hands of the Federal Government.

When on May 24, 2018, the 8th Senate considered the executive bill for second reading, the senators were divided across regional lines and the controversy the bill generated frustrated its passage by both the Senate and House of Representatives.

Now that the bill is back to the House of Representatives and the controversy has returned, the real issue is more about the inordinate ambition of the federal government to amass more powers at a time Nigerians clamour for decentralization.

More worrisome is that the Chairman of the House Committee on Rules and Business; Abubakar Fulata, who reintroduced the bill on July 23, 2020, said there would be no more public hearings on it. Just because a public hearing on the bill was held in the eighth National Assembly, adding that there was no need for another in the current ninth assembly.

Going by the provisions of the bill, it is easy to deduce without effort that the greatest harm associated with it lies in its tendency to disenfranchising, and separating Nigerians from ancestral ownership of their water rights and handover same to a set of federal administration, that has mismanaged our diversity by confusing Nigerians with the delusion that ownership rights to water is the same as water use rights.

Again, a cursory look at the bill shows that its overriding objective is to vest in the Federal Government the total control of all the fresh water resources across Nigeria. The implications are numerous. If this bill is passed into law, the rights of citizens over fresh water resources; ponds, lakes, rivers, streams, springs, etc, will be eroded.

As such, it will be illegal, under the circumstance, for any person, anywhere, including in the remote villages, to sink a borehole, for instance, without permit from the Federal Government. Borehole permit would have to be obtained from Abuja and getting it would be most difficult.

It is indeed absurd that while citizens are clamouring for the restructuring of the country, to divest more powers to the federating units, the federal government is wanting more powers to control waterways and resources in an already over centralised, unitary system instead of initiating constructive dialogue processes to address the yearnings of Nigerians for true federalism

OUR POSITION AND DEMANDS:

At a time when the country is bedeviled with an atmosphere of ethno-religious suspicion, which has replaced our previous harmonious coexistence, bringing up a controversial bill, such as The Bill on Natural Resources without consensus and wide consultations with critical stakeholders is ill-time even if it contains some good clauses.

More so, it is coming under a presidency that has increasingly found it difficult to shake off the tag of being deeply parochial and sectional. Again, it trespasses into the terrain of land and water resources and therefore conflicts with powers conferred on state governors by the Land Use law. Additionally, it assumes a unitary federalism which runs counter to the current agitation for power devolution and restructuring in the country.

Just like the Companies and Allied Maters Act, 2020 (CAMA 2020), an otherwise necessary and important legislation that has become divisive, the National Water Resources bill has also strayed into our delicate fault-lines and lost in the brackish waters of Nigeria’s recurrent political criticisms.

The president should be worried that almost all his important policies have continued to energize certain concealed instincts in our society. And that Nigerians now appear incapable of having any decent conversation without resorting to ethnicity and religion.

All factors considered therefore, this National Water Resources bill is obnoxious, draconic and imperialistic. Conceived in a time of mutual suspicions, promoted by divisive interests and opposed by the current politics of ethno-religious distrust in the country and should be jettisoned.

This bill on water resources if not discontinued could result in civil war if not now, then sooner rather than later because it is not possible to take over the natural water resources of the indigenous people in the South and hand them over to strangers under the guise of the central government controlling these water resources.

We recall the issue of RUGA Fulani settlements which the federal ministry of agriculture has been clandestinely foisting on Nigeria which is boiling and threatening the peace of Nigeria. While the Benue State Governor; Mr. Samuel Ortom has called on the National Assembly to reject the bill, saying it was a ploy to hand over the banks of the rivers to herdsmen, a Nobel Laureate; Prof. Wole Soyinka, had warned President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration against passing the bill

On the other hand, despite government’s ban on inter-state movements as one of the safety protocols put in place to curb the spread of the Covid-19, a large group of boys suspected to be armed Fulani herdsmen were imported into the South and while these allegations are about to be swept under the carpets, then boom this government has just brought up a bill killed in the 8th session of the National Assembly just because the current National Assembly is headed by stooges and foot soldiers of Buhari.

The executive's interest in who became the Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representative was a tell-tale sign of what the people would expect. Perhaps it would be worthy to remind Nigerians that both the Senate President and House Speaker had averred that they will pass every conceivable bill sent to them by the President.

Consequently, today the legislators could only bark but not bite because they have been muzzled by the executive. We hereby warn the National Assembly to stop stoking the embers of war due to their selfish pecuniary pursuits for inordinate financial enrichment at the expense of national unity. The 8th National Assembly heeded to the voice of the people, by throwing out the bill. It would therefore be awful if this 9th National Assembly acts otherwise, and allows itself to be continued to be used against the people.

Already there are tensions over the plot by some powerful forces bent on allowing Fulani herdsmen from all over West Africa to invade Southern States. We therefore call on the Southern States to stand up and defend their God given natural and water resources which is the target of the President Muhammadu Buhari to hand over to his Fulani kinsman from all over West Africa

If this bill is passed into law, there are some states that will not exist, like Lagos. If you say 3kms from the water, there will be no Lagos State for Lagos people. If you take three kilometres away from River Niger in Anambra, Kogi, Benue, what will be left? It is just like telling us that one man wants to sit in Abuja and be controlling the entire country and every resource, both ground and surface waters. This is antithetical to everything we should hold so dear as lovers and builders of a democratic nation that our Children's Children will be proud to identify as home.

*COMRADE EMMANUEL ONWUBIKO:

NATIONAL COORDINATOR.

Miss. Zainab Yusuf:

Director; National Media Affairs:

HUMAN RIGHTS WRITERS ASSOCIATION OF NIGERIA (HURIWA).

September 7th 2020.