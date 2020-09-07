Medical Facemask Maker, Transgreen, to Expand Operations

Listen to article

Following the success recorded in the production of medical face masks, Transgreen Nigeria Limited, makers of the O-Care medical face masks will expand operations into the production of other medical devices such as gloves, Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs), respirators (N-95 masks) and ventilators.

The company is Nigeria’s first certified and registered medical face mask maker and has received patronage of its medical facemasks from both private and government institutions in the country.

It also received orders for its masks from the United States of America (USA) and neighbouring countries in West Africa including Ghana, Sierra Leone and Côte d’Ivoire, Managing Director, Mr Cyprian Orakpo said in an interview with the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) media team.

COVID-19 infections have surpassed 25 million cases globally with over 850,000 deaths. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) reports that there have been over 54,000 confirmed cases and 1000 deaths in the country.

Speaking on the importance of PPEs in containing the virus spread, Mr Orakpo noted, “in the absence of a preventive vaccine and curative drugs, face masks and other medical devices like gloves, PPE, respirators and ventilators have suddenly become a national security product.”

Highlighting the Central Bank of Nigeria’s COVID19 relief fund as one support his company has received from government, he disclosed that he had already committed $2 million investment to produce the O-care medical face masks. The Transgreen Nigeria factory where the production of its face masks takes place in Lagos has 240,000 masks per day installed capacity; it houses the production components of other non-medical products by the parent company, Transerve Disc Technologies. “We will have to move out into another facility, to accommodate our expansion plans,” Mr Orakpo said.

Source: NIPC