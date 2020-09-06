Police Arrest Two For Allegedly Abducting, Killing Businessman In Anambra

Listen to article

The Police in Anambra State have arrested a girl and two boys for allegedly abducting, killing and burying a businessman in the state.

The suspects had on August 30, allegedly abducted the businessman in Okija, Ihiala local government area of the state.

Haruna Mohammed, spokesperson of Anambra State Police Command said, “On the 5/9/2020 following intensive manhunt and actionable intelligence, police operatives attached to the Command Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) arrested a syndicate.

“Obasi Faith Ezinne, female and aged 23 years of Mbaitolu Imo State, Ntomchukwu Anabaraonye male and aged 33 years of Okija and Abuchi Obinna male, aged 26 years of Ihiala.

“Suspects had on the 30/8/2020 allegedly abducted one Henry Okam male, aged 34 years of Okija in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State. They also killed the victim with a pump action gun and subsequently buried him in a shallow grave.”

He said the suspects who voluntarily confessed to the crime, took operatives to a thick forest in Ihiala where the decomposing body of the victim was exhumed and recovered to the mortuary for autopsy after it was certified dead by a medical doctor.

“The pomp action used by the suspects in perpetrating the heinous crime including the victim’s phones were also recovered in their possession and registered as exhibits. The case under investigation after which the suspects and their accomplices would be brought to book.”