IDPs Are Not Being Forced To Return Home - Borno State Deputy Governor, Umar Usman  Kadafur

Borno State Deputy Governor, Umar Usman Kadafur has debunked speculations in some quarters that the state government is forcing IDPs to return back to their homes.

He said rather the state government is only facilitating their resettlement based on their will and with dignity and respect after their houses have been renovated, new houses constructed and all the basic facilities and amenities as well as security are provided along with food and cash support for their livelihood.

The Deputy Govenror stated this Saturday when the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq led Humanitarian Coordination Committee including the Director General, NEMA, Managing Director /CEO, NEDC and other directors from the ministry on a countesy call to the Deputy Govenror at the Government House Maiduguri. The visit was to intimate him on the working visit of committee to the state which includes inspection of federal government emergency food and non food relief materials it had delivered and stock at the NEMA warehouse meant for distribution to IDPSs at the IDPs Camps and the Vulnerables in the host communities across the state.

The Deputy Governor also reiterated the state government's readiness to support the Committee and partner with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to ensure that the welfare of Borno people, particularly, the IDPs in the state are well cartered for as well as their safe return back to their various communities.

He further commended the efforts of the federal government and the Ministry of Humanitarian affairs for their support and provision of humanitarian assistance to the state while pledging that, the state government will continue to rebuild destroyed communities and provide basic facilities and amenities to resettled IDPs as well as security provision in collaboration with the military and Vigilante groups

Earlier, the Minister on her arrival at the Maiduguri Internatiioal airport inspected the Nigerian military demonstration of how they will be lifting and delivering the foods and condiments to communities that are inaccessible by road due to the terrain and raining season for distribution to the Returnee IDPs.