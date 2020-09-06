Ebonyi; police parades 23 armed robbery suspects.

Listen to article

Ebonyi state Police command has paraded over twenty three hoodlums for their involvement in armed robbery, illegal possession of fire arms and other criminal activities in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Philip Maku while parading the suspects before newsmen at the State police command headquarters, Abakaliki said the Command is poised to ensure a crime free State where the unsavory activities of the criminal merchants desperate to make a living at the expense of the law abiding and hardworking people of Ebonyi State will not be tolerated.

According to him: “A total number of twenty three (23) suspects were arrested and hereby paraded while two (2) were fatally injured” he said.

He noted that some of the suspects were arrested for case of conspiracy, armed robbery, cultism, attempted murder, malicious damage assault occasioning harm and inciting communal war.

The suspects include; Monday Ekwe m 21yrs, Stanley Kodirichukwu Obijulu m, Abiora Ifeanyi 27yrs, Nwanumara Samuel m 30yrs, Emmanuel Darlington m, Alegu Friday m 27yrs and Nzube Onwe, etc.

CP Maku disclosed that some of the suspects were arrested based on a distress call from one Madukwe Cletus Ifeanyi, male, a native of Ishiagu in Ivo LGA of the State that a group of people were destroying houses and properties of Ndi-heme community in Ivo LGA of the State .

The commissioner also said that death of two (2) suspected armed robbers/criminal conspiracy and armed robbery were however recorded.

“Following a distress call at Udensi on the 4th August, 2020 that robbers were operating at the area, operative of the Command attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) responded to the distress call but unfortunately the robbers fled the scene before their arrival.

In another development he said: “While on the trail, information was received on 11th August, 2020 that armed robbers were attacking at No. 8 Ojeowerri Street Abakaliki, operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) swooped on them and arrested one of the suspects Ebuka Jude, male, 21yrs, while others escaped. One revolver locally made with six rounds of live ammunition and (one expanded) was recovered from him.

“The suspect made useful statement to the Police and led the Police operatives on follow up investigation to their hideout at Omega Avenue Abakaliki, the other Gang members on sighting the Policemen opened fire on them, during the gun duel, the two (2) of the robbers sustained various degrees of bullet injuries while others fled the scene.

“The injured ones were rushed to AE-Federal Teaching Hospital Abakalili for medical treatment but confirmed dead by a medical practitioner on duty, their bodies deposited at the same Hospital mortuary for Preservation and Autopsy.