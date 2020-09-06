Listen to article

Something out of nothing? God is bringing out something glorious out of your present situation. How? It is natural that something is formed from another thing or that a process has a trace or at least a beginning. But when something begins to happen without a traceable link or explanation, then it has transcended the natural to the supernatural. And the supernatural will always defy logic, reasoning and explanation. Yes, to bring out something from nothing is not natural, but supernatural. I see something coming out that your nothingness today! I think what I want to say here is best explained where the word of God said that He called the whole world into existence from nothing. Imagine that? All the great seas, mountains, aquatic life, vegetation, firmament; the sun, moon and the millions of stars, the known and yet to be known planets, the billions of people came from nothing. Wow! Look at it in Hebrew Chapter Eleven; verse three "By faith we understand that the entire universe was formed at God's command, that what we now see did not come from anything that can be seen." You read that? All these things you see today came just from his command. God imagined them, issued command and they came into existence.

Yes, if you can imagine it, if you can believe it, you can create it. God simply imagined the new universe, believed that he could do it, acted and it came to pass. There is nothing as powerful as the power of imagination. If you can imagine it, then you can bring it into existence. Imagination is the mind's eye. If you can see it in the spirit, have the mental picture of that your desire and project, then you can create it. The biggest projects, greatest accomplishments, inventions came as imagination before they were brought into existence. Imaginations are powerful. Can you today begin to imagine that project? Can you imagine you with that great qualification, that fantastic job, that great home, that great relationship, that great discovery and investment? If you are able to see and retain it in the spirit, you can get it.

Then you add faith to it and it is done. Faith is not just to believe. It is acting on what you believe. Living out your believe. Some people are quick to claim that they have faith but fold their hands and do nothing towards that. Please that is not faith. Faith is when you believe and consciously, consistently act, move, and work to realise what you believe. Look at what God did there again. He wanted, imagined a new universe, a new order and He acted immediately. He planned it, said it and created it. If you go back to creation in Genesis, you will see that he first sent out his spirit to brood over the waters. Then He issued commands to create some things and when it came to the turn of man, he consulted and moulded Adam. He knew exactly what He wanted, imagined it, acted upon it and it was brought into existence. And the entire exercise became good and successful! As an image of God, you too can also imagine and bring those things you desire into existence. True. It you can 'see' it in the spirit, you can create it. Nothing is impossible to him that has the power of imagination. Like God, you can make that which is not to become. Yes, that your desire, your vision, your aspiration is doable. It is achievable. Have you seen it through your mind's eye, through your dreams, do you believe in it, then start acting, start working on it now and you will see it come to pass. Something great is sure coming out of that your empty situation. All things are possible!

Rev Gabriel Agbo is the author of the books / audiobooks Power of Midnight Prayer, Never Again!, Uncommon Success, Move Forward, etc. E-mail: [email protected] Tel: 08037113283 Website www.authorsden.com/pastorgabrielnagbo