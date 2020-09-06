Today's Christian Devotion 06 - 09 - 2020

Listen to article

The book of Daniel 11:32 says ''... but the people that do know their God shall be strong and do expliots". In this nineth month of this year, God will give you and your household the ability to do the unusual and his hands will be seen upon you, in the mighty name of Jesus, amen.

Our Amighty God will strengthen you, empower you, enlarge your coast and bless you abundantly with every good thing of life. He will be in your front to lead you, at your back to guide you, around you to protect you and above you to shower his infinite blessings upon your life. God will deliver answers to all your long awaited prayers in Jesus mighty name amen. Remain Rapturable!

Good morning and have a productive new week