Hackers Stole Personal Data, BVN of Over 2,000 Access Bank Customers

A software engineer hacked into a server holding customer information for Access Bank and obtained the personal data of thousands of customers.

Hacker Chris Ihebuzo said BVN, account numbers, personal information and “encrypted passwords” were included in the compromised data.

Chris said, his motive was not to steal customers’ money but to expose how unsecured the Access Bank database was as at the time he hacked into the bank network adding that he could debit their accounts without their consent going by the information at his disposal.

The hacker in a video gone viral printed out customers’ accounts, including their BVN, account numbers, and other details.

Customers of Access bank with several branches across Nigeria still do not know the fate of their money.

The financial industry has struggled to keep pace with technological innovation, particularly given the extensive regulation governing its operations. At the same time, hackers have benefited from new technologies that make it easier to hack into these banking systems as exposed by the attack on Access bank.

Credit: Per seconds News