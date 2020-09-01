TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

September 1, 2020 | General News

Chief Femi Fani-kayode-kayode To Sue Daily Trust For Alleged Defamation Of Character If...........

By The Nigerian Voice
Lawyers of Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Ahmed Sani & Co have written to Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust Newspaper demanding for retraction of a publication seen to have defamed their client.

The publication, authored by Iliyasu Gadu and published on Daily Trust Newspaper of 30th August 2020 was titled: "FFK THE DRUG ADDLED THUG IN DESIGNER WEARS".

The publication according to the lawyers maligned the person of their client.

Read attached full letter to Media Trust Limited.

