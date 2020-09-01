Tear Up and Trash That Expansionist Bill

Listen to article

It is a truism of life that good policies, uplifting agendas, and altruistic ideas are discussed out in the open where their benefits and drawbacks can be marshalled and exhaustively debated.

Evil proposals, malicious plans and selfish initiatives on the other hand are invariably discussed in secret conclaves, without minutes, and with neither attribution, nor public input nor general participation.

One such evil proposal is the Water Resources Bill currently in the National Assembly.

A purely Executive proposal, which has been rejected in the past by the National Assembly, it has neither the input, the buy-in nor the blessings of a majority of Nigerians particularly people of the Southern Nigeria and the Middle Belt geo-political regions.

A bill that seeks by legislative fiat to transfer ownership of all waterways in Nigeria as well as adjoining lands, including all resources found above, within or below these areas, such as fish, sand or cultivation to the Federal Government is as obnoxious as it is malevolent.

It is even more so in a country that is a Federation. A Federation by popular definition is a group of states with a central government but with independence in internal affairs.

Before the National Assembly of Nigeria reduces itself to a secret coven of sorcerers conjuring the best way to pass the discredited Water Resources Bill, we wish to remind them of the following.

This is the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Going by its nomenclature Nigeria is a Federation and our national mandate is the practice of Federalism not Unitarianism.

The Federalism we currently practice in Nigeria may be deformed but our national objective should be to strengthen it. We ought to aspire to make our Federation sound and wholesome, not to cripple it any further.

Crippling our Federalism is exactly what the loathsome Water Resources Bill intends to achieve.

In any case the National Assembly does not have the mandate of the people of Nigeria to permanently cripple the already deformed practice of Federalism which the people of Nigeria are trying to make more wholesome.

Even if that were the case, the failed Buhari Administration is the least qualified to present the way forward to a generality of Nigerians.

Indeed, we realize that the only administrative mission the inept Buhari Administration has pursued with gusto since its inception is the enthronement of Fulani hegemony.

Not surprisingly given its betrayal of trust, the Buhari Presidency has been beset by a litany of failures in all aspects of the execution of their mandate.

President Buhari failed in the management of the Economy.

He failed in the fight against corruption.

He failed to uphold the rule of law.

He failed to secure the lives and properties of Nigerians.

He failed to demand accountability within his Government.

He failed in nation-building having instigated and presided over a divided nation.

He failed to enthrone meritocracy in the body politic.

He failed to exhibit fairness to all in decision making without prejudice or bias.

He failed to guarantee the respect of the human rights of Nigerians.

His Administration therefore is the least qualified to introduce such a monumental change to the articles of association binding Nigerians as a Federal Republic.

Indeed what is a serial failure expected to know about the practice of Federalism?

Only idiots will entrust their futures and destinies to a policy covenant proposed by a serial administrative failure.

Only a brow-beaten buffoon assembly operating furtively in a secret coven will adopt such far-reaching proposals intended to permanently terminate our Federal status.

We remind members of the National Assembly that the Federal status of Nigeria was settled in blood.

Precisely the blood of Nigeria's first military head of state late Major-General Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi, the Governor of the old Western Region. late Brigadier Francis Adekunle Fajuyi and many others who were assassinated by Northern and Fulani officers for allegedly attempting to practice Unitarianism.

We remind the National Assembly that what the Fulani rejected in 1966, a majority of non-Fulani Nigerians reject in 2020 and for all times until they indicate otherwise in a national conference of all tribes.

Nothing has changed between 1966 and today to make many Nigerians have a rethink.

If anything, our experiences in the intervening period since 1966 has hardened our resolve and understanding that different states in Nigeria have different destinies and customs.

With such barely compatible cultural diversity, Nigeria cannot and should never be run as a unitary state.

Nigerians have little in common with respect to traditions, customs, history, religion, and world outlook.

Because of that, our country is a Federation of quasi-autonomous states.

Let us not deceive ourselves.

We are not yet one, and our destinies are different.

If we were one, President Buhari's federal cabinet and appointments will not be predominantly Fulani or Northern Muslim.

His Chief of Staff would be Igbo or Yoruba or Edo or Ijaw or Tiv or Idoma not Fulani from Kwara State.

His aide-de-camp would be Igbo or Yoruba or Ibibio or Efik or Ijaw or Tiv and Christian not a Northern presumably Fulani Muslim.

It is precisely because President Buhari only trusts his fellow Fulani or fellow Northern Muslims that he appoints them almost exclusively to key positions around him.

We appreciate that and do not hold it too strongly against him, provided his appointees are able to deliver the goods which has not been the case so far.

That being the case, the Government and the National Assembly should better appreciate why we cannot cede sovereignty over our ancestral lands or waterways to the Federal Government to dispense with as it pleases them to alien occupation.

Let every indigenous culture and individual States in Nigeria stay in their own lanes and determine their respective futures and destinies at their own pace and in their own place.

A majority of Nigerians of Southern and Middle Belt origin overwhelmingly reject the unitarian control of our waterways by a Fulani centric Administration for the benefit of the expansionist Fulani.

What is good for the goose, must be good for the gander.

We call on members of the National Assembly who are elected to represent the interests of the peoples of Nigeria and not the Executive, to live up to the high demands of their representation, by acting unselfishly.

Since it serves no worthwhile purpose other than granting the expansionist Fulani back door entrance to expand their sphere of influence over the entire country, we make this call on the National Assembly.

Tear up and trash that expansionist Water Resources Bill currently in your possession. It is a coup against the people of Nigeria.

Anthony Chuka Konwea, Ph.D., P.E., M.ASCE, MNSE, FNIStructE, MNICE.