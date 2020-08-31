EFCC nabs 14 suspected internet fraudsters 

Listen to article

The Operatives of the Enugu zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) today arrested fourteen suspected internet fraudsters in different parts of Awka, Anambra State.

The EFCC spokesman, Mr Dele Oyewale told The Nigerian Voice that the suspects were arrested based on intelligence available to the commission.

He said the suspects whose age range between 21 and 28 were arrested at Okpuno Awka, Agu Awka and Ngozika estate, all in Anambra State.

Items recovered from them are: different exotic vehicles which include three Mercedes Benz 4matic, three Mercedes Benz AMG, two Lexus Rx salon cars.

He said interim analyses of some of the suspects’ phones indicated they were involved in some suspected internet fraud which include online bitcom scam, love scam and identity theft.

The EFCC spokesman said the suspects would soon be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.