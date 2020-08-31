22-year-old man remanded for robbing BOVAS petrol station

Listen to article

An Osun State Magistrate court today remanded a 22-years-old man, Tunde Agbaje for armed robbery.

The Police Prosecutor Inspector Temitope Fatoba told the court that the accused person committed the offence on 13th of August, 2020 at about 9:10pm at BOVAS Filling Station, Agunbelewo, Osogbo.

Inspector Fatoba said that the accused person armed himself with guns and other dangerous weapons and robbed one Ademola Omitogun, Manager BOVAS filling station of cash sum of one million two hundred thousand naira ( N 1,200,000).

The prosecutor stated that the offence committed by the accused person was contrary to and punishable under Section 1(1)(2)(a)(b) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap RII vol.14 Laws of Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

The accused person plea was not taken.

The Magistrate, Ishola Omisade remanded the accused person in Ilesa correctional center till 16th of November, 2020.