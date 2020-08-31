Gov. Zulum’s one year In Office Is comparable To 8 years in office....Ex-IGP

Listen to article

The performance of Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, in one year, compares with the kind of achievements governors record in eight years, Mohammed Abubakar, former Inspector General of Police, also President, Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), has declared.

The AANI is a nationwide umbrella body of former participants of the highly referred National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru, Jos. The school is attended by highly selected leaders and policy makers annually.

Abubakar led AANI’s executives and members on a solidarity visit to Governor Zulum in Maiduguri on Monday.

“We came to Borno to show our concern, to show our support, to show our solidarity so that the world will know, not only Nigeria, that we are with you and you are on the right path,” Abubakar said.

“In one year, we have seen what you have achieved, Our colleagues all over the country appreciate you. We appreciate the fact that your one year in office is just like eight years in office. You are doing everything to achieve peace, and people are seeing it happening. You will succeed, by the grace of God, you will succeed.” Abubakar said.

The former IGP said the AANI was deeply concerned with the security challenges facing the Borno State Government.

“We note with regret, the recent upsurge in attacks by the insurgents. The military and other security agencies are doing their best to contain the situation. They need our support, solidarity and prayers. May Almighty Allah bring a quick end to this very devastating situation.

“Your Excellency has been actively implementing projects and programmes that will improve the lives of the good people of Borno State. You have, within a short time, achieved a lot in many areas, especially in the education and health sectors which have a direct bearing on the well-being of the people of Borno State. Congratulations, Your Excellency. This is in keeping with the AANI’s motto: ‘Towards a better Society.’

The association also condoled with Governor Zulum over the demise of his Chief of Staff, the Late Dr Babagana Wakil. Wakil, who passed on in July this year, was a member of the AANI.

Abubakar told Zulum: “I bring to Your Excellency and the good people of Borno State, fraternal greetings from the executive committee and members of the Alumni Association of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (AANI).

"The Alumni Association of the National Institute is a registered body consisting of eminent members drawn from different segments of the society whose objective is to promote the ideals of a better society.

“Your Excellency is an active member of the association. May I also use this opportunity to once again condole Your Excellency on the death of your Chief of Staff and member of our noble association. May Allah grant him Aljannat Firdaus, Amin.”