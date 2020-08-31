Gov Yahaya Bello Wins PDP’s Wada in Supreme Court

Listen to article

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in Kogi State, Musa Wada, challenging the victory of the State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

The apex court disagreed with the appeal filed on five grounds by Wada against Bello’s victory.

In his appeal, Wada had claimed that the November 16, 2019, governorship election in the state, was riddled with serious electoral infractions; rigging and over-voting.

The former PDP governorship candidate also claimed that Bello didn’t secure the highest vote.

However, the apex court led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, other members of the panel like Justices Olabode Rhodes-Vivour, Sylvester Ngwuta, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, Inyang Okoro, Amina Augie, and Uwani Abba-Aji dismissed the appeal.