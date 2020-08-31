Gov Zulum Inspects Projects At Ngoshe, Urges For Speedy Completion Of200 Idps Housing Estate

Listen to article

Governor Babagana Umara Zulum of Borno state spent Sunday at Ngoshe, a community in Gowza Local Government Area.

He directed faster completion of 200 low-cost houses for resettlement of internally displaced persons.

Zulum departed Maiduguri early morning by road to the south-eastern town that is one of Gwoza’s populated areas.

Gwoza as a whole was one of Boko Haram’s stronghold in which Abubakar Shekau, spiritual leader of the terror group, once used as headquarters before Nigerian troops liberated the town around 2015.

Governor Zulum, since assuming office undertook at least 10 trips to different parts of Gwoza for humanitarian and development purposes.

Sunday’s trip to Ngoshe was for inspection of ongoing construction works to assess the needs of some surrounding communities and discuss resettlement issues with soldiers.

The Governor had a closed door meeting with officers and men of the Nigerian Army stationed in Ngoshe.

Zulum, while addressing journalists, assured of speedy completion of resettlement houses so that the internally displaced persons would return soon.

“We will liase with the Nigerian military to ensure safe return of our people. With the ongoing efforts to complete 200 houses, the initial batch of not less than 400 people will eventually be able to return. We will fast track the completion of the Primary health center as well as the Primary School” Zulum said.

The Governor said he was also in Ngoshe to support soldiers and boost their morale.

“My visit here is also to have an interface with the Nigerian military to see how we can support them. Security is a responsibility of all of us, we cannot leave the military alone, the civilians should also play their part”.

Before Sunday’s trip to Ngoshe, Governor Zulum had travelled to Buratai and Biu towns, also in southern part of the state, where he ordered construction of two new mega schools and rehabilitation of a primary health center in Buratai town.

He had also inspected road, and drainage works.