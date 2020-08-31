Chinese Firm Agrees To Build $50m Transport Vasity In Daura For Free — Transport Minister

Listen to article

The China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) will build a transport university in President Muhammadu Buhari’s hometown of Daura, Katsina State for free.

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, who disclosed this weekend, said the proposed university will cost CCECC $50 million.

Speaking during his visit to the construction site on Saturday, Amaechi said the Chinese company just got approval from the state government to commence construction work.

He estimated that the university will be completed in September 2021.

The Minister said the project will also include the construction of primary and secondary schools within the university premises.

He said, “There have been too much noise about them (CCECC) not constructing anything. When you got there you saw that they were constructing. They have just got the approval from the state government. Proper construction will start at the end of September and hopefully they should be about to complete it at the end of September next year.

“This is not a railway contract. This is a gift from them (CCECC). I have said my assumption is that they should finish by next year September. The idea is that there should be a primary school in it, especially for those lecturers who will come from outside. There will be two buildings for the primary school, a secondary school and then the university. Don’t forget that it is a gift, so they may not be as dedicated as they will be when it comes to a proper contract.”

On manpower, he said the Chinese company would provide all that is required for the construction for five years after which the Federal Government should have been able to get its own technical staff.