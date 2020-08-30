Full Text Of Statement By Government of Ghana To Nigeria On Recent Issues

Listen to article

Ghana’s minister of information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has sent a six-page response to Nigeria, over accusations of hostilities to Nigeria and harassment of Nigerians.

Last Friday, Nigeria reeled out a litany of hostilities and harassments committed by Ghana against Nigerian interests and Nigerians and declared it will no longer tolerate future unfriendly acts.

In a statement by Information minister, Lai Mohammed, the Nigerian government announced it is urgently considering ” a number of options at ameliorating the situation”.

Government of Ghana has now responded to all issues raised by Nigeria, acknowledging they have the potential to sour relations between the two countries.

Nkrumah outrightly denied most of the allegations, saying they did not reflect the true state of affairs.

And responding to Nigeria’s subtle threat to take counteractions, Nkrumah said: Any protests, decisions, or actions based on Lai’s statement “will thus be unjustified”.

