Police Loses A Newly promoted AIG

An Assistant Inspector-General of Police, who was among those recently promoted and deployed, Rabiu Yusuf, is dead, Katsina Post is reporting.

The amiable AIG was reported to have died on Saturday.

After his promotion, Yusuf was deployed to head the newly created Zone 14 of the Police Command.

The Command is made up of Katsina and Kaduna States. The deployment of Yusuf was carried out on July 3, 2020.

According to available information, he served as Commissioner of Police in Kano State before his latest promotion.