Students jubilate over reopening of schools in Lagos

Students in Lagos State have expressed pleasure with the announcement by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu that schools would reopen in Lagos State from September 14.

The governor had on Saturday announced that tertiary institutions will be allowed to open from September 14th, 2020, while primary and secondary schools may be reopened on September 21.

The students, under the aegis of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, Lagos State Area Unit, commended the state government for the reopening.

The Amir (president) of the MSSNLagos, Miftahudeen Thanni, made this known in a press statement after the announcement on Saturday.

He, however, urged the state to ensure compliance with COVID-19 protocols in schools.

Thanni said, “We are joyous with this development. However, we appeal that basic amenities should be provided. Considering that markets and other open places have been opened, there would be no convincing reason to shut schools down.

“But we must ensure that schools are well-prepared to accommodate these pupils and ensure that this does not lead to community transmission.

“We urge the government to provide the required facilities and ensure a thorough compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

“While we call for the cooperation of parents, teachers, lecturers, and students in ensuring that the government does not regret reopening schools. "

The students reiterated calls for the provision of palliatives for private schools in the state.

“We also appeal to government across all levels to assist private schools with palliatives. This will help to cushion the effect of COVID-19 on the schools and their teachers. This has been done in other sectors and education should not be left out.

“We are scared that there may be a massive job loss in many private schools with COVID-19 not likely to go away any time soon,” the statement added.

SIGNED

Miftahudeen Thanni,

Amir,

Muslim Students' Society of Nigeria,

Lagos State Area Unit.

08173291878