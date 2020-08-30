Insecurity: ADP calls Buhari's attention to the allegation of ISIS/ISWAP in some parts of Nigeria 

Listen to article

The Action Democratic Party (ADP), has raised an alarm, by calling the attention of President Muhammadu Buhari, to the allegation, that International terrorist organisations, ISIS and Islamic State's West Africa Province (ISWAP), are already building camps in the Northern and Southern parts of the country.

This was made known to the media, on Sunday, by the National Publicity Secretary of ADP, Prince Adelaja Adeoye.

The party said, the President must take urgent steps in deploying military and other security forces to the areas where these terrorists are, in order to secure the lives and property of Nigerians.

ADP made reference to an allegation by some prominent cultural leaders that, over 500 power motorbikes, were sighted in the thick forest, around Oke-Ogun axis of Oyo State. This area is a connector to many international boarders, which could have made it possible for the terrorists to invade the country.

As a party, with concern for security of Nigerian citizens, we immediately call on the President to do the needful, and not watch, until the situation becomes ugly. Advance technology such as GPS mapping and other territorial scanning system, can be deployed to aide investigation, to know which points exactly these terror groups are building their camps.

ADP stated further that, it is even less expensive to take out and push the group back at this time, especially now that they are just forming, and not wait until they begin to unleash terror on the people, just as Boko Haram is doing in the North East.

According the party, this is a wake up call for all Nigerians, and leaders across the geopolitical zones, to be conscious of the inherent danger, if these terrorists groups are allowed for fester.

ADP also called on President Buhari and law enforcement agencies, not to fold their arms, over a very weighty allegation against MURIC, led by Prof. Ishaq Akintola, that his group, is being funded by ISWAP terrorist organization.

Allegation that, Akintola's MURIC received $200,000 from a terrorist organisation, to help them recruit foot soldiers in Nigeria should not just end by his mere denial, but extensive investigation should be carried out.

ADP as a party, with deep interest in the development and advancement of Nigeria, would not stop talking about issues that are capable of jeopardizing the greatness of the country. We understand that some political gladiators promote and hides under some religious based organizations, to achieve their sinister motives, Nigerians should look keenly and not fall into such traps, therefore calling on them to keep demanding for explanations, where they are not cleared.

SIGNED:

Prince Adelaja Adeoye

ADP National Publicity Secretary