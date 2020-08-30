Listen to article

This is the best time to take risks. The most successful men take the highest risks. No risks no net-breaking returns. As in business, so it is also in spiritual matters. Even at this time of uncertainties, the wise ones are quietly investing and buying up companies, shares, interests and risks. One told me last time that this is the best to time invest and buy. When some are there holding back and complaining, others are braving it by casting their bread into the water. If you want a breakthrough, if you want miracles, if you want to be ahead and above others, if you want monumental blessings then take risks to obey the word of God now. Taking risks to serve to God or to help others at uncertain times can trigger unending blessings in your life. Look at the widow of Zarephath. Elijah asked her to first give to him from her last meal. I mean what she kept for herself and her son, so that after eating they both will die. That was to be last of the last meal. And somebody comes around and says you should give it out. What do you think? But this woman obeyed and the result was something else. Sure this is one of the greatest sacrifices in the bible. True. It was like giving to somebody your last hope, your life. Can we read this very interesting record?

"So he went to Zarephath. As he arrived at the gates of the village, he saw a window gathering sticks, and he asked her, 'Would you please bring me a cup of water?' As she was going to get it, he called to her, 'Bring me a bite of bread too.' But she said, 'I swear by the LORD your God that I don't have a single piece of bread in the house. And I have only a handful of flour left in the jar and a little cooking oil in the bottom of a jug. I was just gathering a few sticks to cook this last meal, and then my son and I will die.' ‘But Elijah said to her, 'Don't be afraid! Go ahead and cook that last meal, but bake me a little loaf of bread first. Afterwards there will still be enough food for you and your son. For this is what the Lord, the God of Israel, says: There will always be plenty of flour and oil left in your containers until the time when the LORD sends rain and the crops grow again."

1 Kings 17:10-14

My God! I love to serve this God of Israel. His ways are truly mysterious. This poor, about-to-die window defied all logic, human and natural instincts and facts, and obeyed God through the word of the prophet. And what was the result? She had more than enough to eat with her son until the rains and the crops came back! That is the power of taking risks. But she took the biggest risk of her life. Sacrifice guarantees your plenty, your miracles, your future and your multiplication. Look at the little boy that took the risk to donate his little bread and fish for Jesus to feed the thousands. What happened? He got plenty baskets in return. And even Jesus himself. Was it not too risky for him to have given himself to be executed and buried? What of if the power of death and grave had held him back? Have you ever thought of that? He took the greatest risk of all time to obey God and save humanity. Some other people did the same thing and the power of grave is still holding them till today. Yes, all the founders of religions are still in the grave. Only Jesus has resurrected! And for that risk and obedience God gave Jesus the highest position and name in heaven and on earth; that at the mention of his name very knee bows. And that nobody can be save or come to God except through him. Look around there is something that God wants you to do for him and for others now, yes at this difficult time. Take that risk today. Go out of your way to serve God and others and see what will become of your life and situation. Till next week.

Rev Gabriel Agbo is the author of the books / audiobooks: Power of Midnight Prayer, Never Again! Breaking Generational Curses: Claiming Your Freedom, Power of Sacrifice and others. Tel: 08037113283 E-mail: [email protected] Website www.authorsden.com/pastorgabrielnagbo