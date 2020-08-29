Survival Kit for Police Arrest in the US

Listen to article

Americans are in the heat of the hurricane season.

Every year, almost on the clock, the United States of America is visited by fierce hurricanes which come with extraordinarily strong winds, heavy rainfall and devastating floods.

It is not uncommon for many American households to have survival kits or get-away bags, one for each member of the family.

The logic behind survival kits is that with the imminence of an advancing hurricane, people may be ordered without warning to immediately evacuate their houses and go into shelters.

You leave your house not knowing whether it would still be standing when you return.

So, you want to eject and bale out with your most valuable items.

Why not pre-pack them into one carry-on luggage in advance, which you can quickly grab and get the heck out once the evacuation alarm sounds.

The moment of evacuation is not the moment to be looking for old college certificates, family heirlooms, and the IOU that the debtor down the road signed when you lent him a tidy sum of money a while back.

For diabetics and others with pre-existing conditions, it is not the time to be looking for insulin or other medical supplies. It is prudent to prepack these essentials and valuables into an emergency survival kit.

It would seem that this is also Police brutality season in the United States.

Day in and day out, peoples’ senses and sensibilities are continually assaulted with instances of seemingly unwarranted Police and white vigilante brutality on mostly unarmed black men.

It used to be mostly pubescent girls alone on the receiving end of the “talk” about menstruation, sex, unwanted pregnancies, rape, sexual harassment etc.

Now pubescent black males also have to receive a talk about that almost inevitable moment when they are confronted by Police.

Many black parents dread the moment they would sit their young sons down for the talk to teach them the facts of life about being black in America.

To make their task a little bit easier here is a brief survival kit about surviving the moment of police arrest as a black man in America.

Deescalate, deescalate, deescalate.

That is the candid advice to all black men in America and elsewhere when accosted by the Police.

Assuming that the Police have already adjudged you guilty by the color of your skin, what is the point in fatally resisting the moment of arrest?

What is the sense in trying to prove your innocence at that charged moment?

Your greatest duty is to stay alive for your family and children at the point of arrest.

To do so, always stay away from drugs, that way you can be sober and mentally alert every time. Also stay away from crime and do not associate or consort with criminals or people of questionable character.

Use your intelligence, do not let wisdom depart from you. Co-operate with the Police even when they are being totally unreasonable.

Keep your hands static, immobile, and visible to the arresting officer at all times. If you must move your hands obtain the Police officer’s permission before you do so.

Only speak when the Police ask you a question, Otherwise, keep mute especially when you are provoked by a false accusation. Govern your emotions, never let your emotions govern you.

Remember it is the height of stupidity to argue with a man with a gun, with an official badge, who is carrying an in-built baggage of racial prejudice as well.

Be resigned to the fact that you will likely go into detention. In the prevailing circumstances of indiscriminate and sometimes unwarranted Police brutality on black men, even consider that opportunity as a victory of sorts.

Count yourself fortunate and even pray for life in detention when accosted by the Police.

Always bear in mind that the moment of arrest is not the time to prove your innocence.

So willingly lose the "battle" of the arrest moment.

Your most important objective should be to remain in possession of your life, with zero bullet holes to your body.

Surviving your arrest moment reserves for your lawyer the opportunity to win the larger war by proving your innocence in a proper court of law.

Who knows with a smart lawyer, you might even walk away with a tidy sum $$$ in compensation for gross human rights violation.

And what can be sweeter that $$$$$ in exchange for a few moments of discomfort.

So black men, do not repeatedly fall into the same deadly systemic trap. Exploit your brains and keep your emotions on leash without sudden, kneejerk actions. And good luck while you go about it.