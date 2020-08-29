NUJ President Calls For cessation of hostilities Against Chief Femi Fani-Kayode

Listen to article

The National President of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Chris Isiguzo has advised Nigerian journalists to seize further hostilities against Chief Femi Fani-Kayode as he has again exprssed regret on the verbal altercation with Mr. Eyo Charles of Daily Trust. In a letter written to the NUJ President and made available to The Nigerian Voice, Chief Kayode said: "I wish to convey my regrets to the reporter for my response to him and I also wish to express my regrets to the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and members of the Nigerian media, whom I hold in high esteem."

Read below, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode's letter of 'regret' addressed to the NUJ President:

29th August, 2020

The National President,

Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ),

Abuja.

Dear NUJ President,

Expression of Regret

My recent verbal altercation with a member of your union, who is the Cross River State Correspondent of Daily Trust newspaper during a Press Conference I addressed in Calabar refers.

I wish to convey my regrets to the reporter for my response to him and I also wish to express my regrets to the leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and members of the Nigerian media, whom I hold in high esteem.

I believe that my reaction was disproportionate and unduly harsh even though I felt deeply provoked by the fact that the reporter asserted that I was being bankrolled by somebody for something that I was funding entirely on my own.

I do hope that our relationship will continue as it has always been.

Thanks for your understanding and be rest assured that I not only hold you, your union and your members in high esteem but that I also remain one of those that is committed to press freedom and free speech in our country.

I consider myself to be a friend, a supporter and a strong ally of the Nigerian media and my hitherto excellent relationship with members of your organisation and your colleagues spanning over the last thirty years proves this to be the case. I wish you all the very best.

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode,

Sadaukin Shinkafi and Otunba of Jogaland.

NEC members,

Above from FFK speaks for itself. Members of the Union should cease all fireworks against him please. Thank you