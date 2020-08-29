Police Arrest Syndicate that specialises in Stealing People's Money through SIM card

Listen to article

Detectives attached to the Nigeria Police Zone 2 Command Headquarters, Onikan, Lagos State have arrested five suspects for allegedly moving money from their victims’ banks accounts.

According to the Zonal Police Public Relations Officer, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, Hauwa Idris Adamu, operatives from the Zonal Monitoring Unit arrested the five-man syndicate, comprising four male and a female.

The suspects have been identified as Daniel Asigbe, 25; Ikechukwu Aigbe, 25; Frank Opara 21; Seun Dairo 19; and Goodness Ndukwe 19.

Idris further stated that the group specialised in stealing and transferring funds from people’s accounts through their SIM Cards.

Adamu said: “It all started on June 20, 2020, when Asigbe stole a Samsung X9 from a barber’s shop in the Lekki area of Lagos.

“He removed the SIM card and gave it to Ikechukwu who fraudulently got the owner’s BVN and sent the same to one Yele, who is currently at large.

“Yele then used it to generate, and gave Ikechukwu the account owner’s transfer Personal Identification Number (PIN).

“Ikechukwu later transferred N2,300,000 from the account to the third accomplice, Dairo’s account.

“He also purchased N20,000:00 worth of airtime from the account.”

The image maker urged members of the public to always call the attention of law enforcement agents whenever they lose their mobile phones or other valuables.

This was even as Idris maintained that the suspects would soon be charged to court.