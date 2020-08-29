Kampala Today Deserves A Stella Nyanzi !

Listen to article

Dr. Stella Nyanzi is a difficult woman to support , and i presume, she's even difficult to partner with in anything. But she's the sort of " madness " Uganda needs right now as Museveni continues leading us. She's so bold-- she says and does things that most of us cannot dare do. She's that kind of product on the shelves that you buy from a supermarket knowing exactly what its gonna do for you.

If she, expectedly, becomes a MP, she's gonna give the Speaker of Parliament a hard time-- I can guarantee that. She seems to be guided by her own values, beliefs and sentiments, and that gives her a sense of vitality and joyfulness, and It doesn't matter whose toes she steps on. Values are so important in life because they make life worth living. As the great philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche once said, "He who has a why to live for, can bear almost any how."

Basically, I sometimes like her, I sometimes hate her. She can be truthfully annoying but she's definitely not boring, and she's exactly what we need right now, and the next 5 years. So, yes I wish the best for my Muslim sisters in the same race for Kampala Central Woman Mp, but Kampala will better be served by Stella, i think!