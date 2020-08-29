Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther Actor Dies At 43

Listen to article

It is reported that ChadwickBoseman died aged 43 after a four-year fight with colon cancer.

Before Boseman's death, he played black icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown early in his career before finding fame as the regal Black Panther in the Marvel cinematic universe.

Boseman died at home in Los Angeles, the United States with his wife and family by his side, his publicist Nicki Fioravante said.

A message on Boseman’s official Twitter account read: “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.

“Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016 and battled with it these last four years as it progressed to stage IV.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more – all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.

“It was the honour of his career to bring King TChalla to life in Black Panther.”