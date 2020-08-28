We are all Network Marketers & Affiliate Marketers!

Listen to article

So many of us are involved in marketing but we don't get paid for it. Let me explain: 👇

Social media is the single greatest marketing tool to ever exist for businesses.It’s free advertising and we do it everyday for other businesses.We’re always posting things about our day, places we go, things we eat, products we buy, services we use, etc. We are literally marketing all of these products and services for other companies,thus, generating them more business and revenue,yet you don’t get paid a dime for any of that new business they receive.

It has just dawned on me that Bobi Wine has promoted himself that way-he has been creating one incident or scandal after the other to promote himself directly or indirectly. For instance, i'm pretty sure that the spelling mistakes in the advert fundraising for NUP activities were intentionally made, such that they get people to talk about it. The more people talked about it, the more the meme was shared, and that was good business at the end of the day. I watched people talking about it for three days, and I thought to myself, 'this is clever. So, the guy isn't as dumb as people think'.

Obviously, there are some scandals that he didn't create himself, particularly the Mablizi petition to the EC challenging the inconsistencies in his academic papers and lying about his age. This is a scandal that is a bit more damaging in the public court than the courts of law. Like i said elsewhere, Perception is a big thing in politics–your opponents will exploit weaknesses without any mercy. The mere hint of wrongdoing spreads the wild fire. In the end, I can’t see Mabilizi blocking Bobi from being a presidential candidate, because he has the papers.

We should reduce the number of posts on Bobi, and we just concentrate on the candidates we support.Otherwise,we are indirectly marketing this guy, and he isn't paying us anything...Oops, I have promoted him again. Anyway, let's spend more time on the products, services, or people we want to sell!