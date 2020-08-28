EFCC nabs another nine 'Yahoo Boys' 

Listen to article

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC has arrested another nine suspected internet fraudsters.

The EFCC spokesman, Dele Oyewale told The Nigerian Voice that they were arrested by the Port Harcourt Zonal office.

The suspects include Sotonye Orugbane; David Egbunugwu; Emmanuel Chinemerem; Providence Oliver Samuel, Emmanuel Fidelis Nwambu, Promise Nkwachi; Micah Nimi, Precious Ogadinma and Ebi Micah.

Oyewale said they were apprehended in an early morning raid on their hideout in Ozuoba by Obirikwere Road, Choba; NTA Road and Ada George Road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He said investigations indicate that the suspects specialize in love scam, online Bitcoin scam, identity theft, trading scam, among others.

Items recovered from them include Sixteen (16) Mobile phones of different brands; one (1) HP laptop; two, Apple watches and two Vehicles includimg a Lexus ES 350 with registration number Abuja KUJ 412 AT and a Toyota Camry with registration number Abuja KWL 35 AT .

Oyewale said the suspects would be charged to court as soon investigations are concluded.