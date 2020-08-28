2 Persons Reportedly Killed As Quorum Aviation’s Helicopter Crash Landed In A Private House In Lagos (photos + Video)

Listen to article

No fewer than two persons have reportedly died and one person said to have been injured after Quorum Aviation’s helicopter crash-landed in a private property in Opebi, Ojota area of Lagos State.

Quorum Aviation is a new airline operator, which recently secured its Air Operators’ Certificate (AOC). Quorum operates in the aviation and logistics business by flying customers to both onshore and off-shore designated locations especially for the oil and gas industry and for tourism.

The company currently offers charter services for maritime and coastal surveillance purpose; VIP transportation and video shoot for large events.

It also offers emergency evacuation service; aircraft consultancy services; oilfield engineering and special transportation to political rallies.

As at the time of filing this report, details of the incident were still sketchy.

Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said that the injured person has been resuscitated and taken to a nearby General Hospital.

Also, the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) said that the incident occurred around 12 noon at the Salvation Bus Stop in Opebi area of the state.

AIB Spokesperson, Tunji Oketunbi, said that personnel of the bureau have been drafted to the scene of the incident to ascertain its cause.