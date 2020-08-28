Gov Zulum Commissions TBI Institute of War and Peace, Lays Foundation Stone Of A Mega School in Buratai's Village

Listen to article

Governor Babagama Umara Zulum of Borno state on Thursday commissioned an Institute in Biu and laid foundation stone.for the construction of a New Mega school in Buratai's village.

Zulum also performed the commissioning of a new Office Complex , "Tukur Buratai Institute For War and Peace in Buratai's village of Biu Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Governor was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, H.E Hon. Usman Umar Kadafur, Members of House of Representatives Biu, Bayi, Kwaya Kusar and Shani Federal Constituencies at the National Assembly. Hon. Aliyu Betara, Borno State House of Assembly representing Shani LGC Constituency, Ibrahim Inuwa Musa Kubo, and Honourable Commissioners for Agriculture, Hon. Bukar Talba, State Commissioner of Education, Hon. Ayuba Bello and State Commissioner for Local Government & Emirate Affairs, Him. Sugun Mai Meleh.

In his remarks, Governor Zulum said, "government of Borno state Will build a Mega School here in Buratai with a view of providing conducive learning environment for students. I am also giving a directive with immediate effect for the reconstruction of the abandoned Clinic in Buradai ".

The governor also received an award of excellence from the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) , Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai on behalf of the Nigerian Army.